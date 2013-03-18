Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Labor Nominee Coming; Cyprus Bailout Shakes Markets

By Mark Memmott
Published March 18, 2013 at 9:29 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- After Steubenville Guilty Verdicts, Grand Jury To Weigh More Charges

-- Cyprus Bailout To Hit Depositors, Sends Shivers Through Markets

-- After Helicopter Jail Break, Two Cons Recaptured In Canada

-- World Baseball Classic Heads For Dramatic Finish

-- Book News: Anger After Chicago School District Removes 'Persepolis'

Other stories in the news:

-- In Orlando, University Of Central Florida Student Dies In Suspected Suicide; Weapons, Explosives Found In Dorm. (The Orlando Sentinel)

-- "Six Held Over India Rape Of Swiss Woman." (BBC News)

-- Obama To Nominate Assistant U.S. Attorney Gen. Thomas Perez To Be Labor Secretary. (The Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott