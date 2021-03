Top Stories: It's Sequester Day; Sinkhole Traps Florida Man

Happy first day of March - here are our top stories:

It's Deja Vu All Over Again As 'Sequester' Deadline Looms.

Sinkhole Swallows Sleeping Man In Florida.

And here are more early headlines:

Secretary Of State Kerry Will Rap Turkish Leader On Zionism Claim. (VOA)

Dozens Dead In Bangladesh Clashes Following Death Sentence For Islamic Leader. (AP)

Southern Calif. Wildfire Threatens Homes. (Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas Shooting, Crash Suspect Captured Near Los Angeles. (CNN)

Calif. Gov. Will Decide On Parole For Former Manson Follower. (AP)

Trial Date Set For Ft. Hood Shooting Suspect. (Reuters)

New Radiation Ring Discovered Circling Earth. (Physics World)

Private Company To Launch Supply Capsule To Space Station Today. (Orlando Sentinel)

