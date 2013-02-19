Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pistorius Charged; Obama To Press For Budget Deal

By Mark Memmott
Published February 19, 2013 at 9:50 AM EST

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Pistorius Says He Feared For His Life; Prosecutor Says Shooting Was Premeditated

-- Clues Connect Global Hacking To Chinese Government, Security Firm Says

-- Quite A Haul: $50 Million Worth Of Diamonds Stolen In Lightning-fast Heist

-- Newtown Shooter May Have Taken Cues From Norway Massacre

-- Book News: New Bond, James Bond, Novel; Jane Austen's Love Lessons

Other stories of the day include:

-- "Obama to Turn Up Pressure For Deal On Budget Cuts." (The New York Times)

-- "Simpson And Bowles To Offer Up Deficit Fix." (The Wall Street Journal)

-- "Venezuela Leader's Return May Boost Pressure For New Vote." (Los Angeles Times)

-- Seven French Nationals Kidnapped In Northern Cameroon. (France 24)

-- "Mindy McCready's Ex: Apparent Suicide Was Predictable." (CBS News)

