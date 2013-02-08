Top Stories: Blizzard Bears Down On Northeast; California Manhunt Continues
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- 50 Million People In Path Of Potentially Historic Blizzard
-- Massive Manhunt Continues In Southern California
-- Book News: Should Ayn Rand Be Required Reading?
Other news of the day:
-- Tens Of Thousands Take To Streets Of Tunis For Funeral Of Slain Opposition Leader. (Al-Jazeera English)
-- Multiple Car Bombings Kill More Than 20 In Shiite Areas Of Iraq. (CNN.com)
-- European Union Leaders "On Brink Of Historic Budget Deal." (The Guardian)
-- Hewlett-Packard "Directs Its Suppliers In China To Limit Student Labor." (The New York Times)
-- "Probe Launched" Bush Family's Emails Are Hacked. (The Houston Chronicle)
