Sunday Puzzle: Sharing tops
On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two four-letter words. Add the same two letters at the front of each of them to complete two common six-letter words.
Example: MIRE / VISE — ADmire and ADvise
1. GOON / TENT
2. GUST / BURN
3. PHEW / GATE
4. READ / WART
5. RILE / EWER
6. NINE / SHEW
7. EVEN / APSE
8. LONG / EYED
Last week's challenge: Name a vehicle in two words — 4 letters in the first, 5 letters in the last. Move the second letter of the last word into the second position of the first word. The result phonetically will name a popular figure from legend. Who is it?
Challenge answer: FIRE TRUCK --> FRIAR TUCK
Winner: Bob Clark of Scranton, Penn.
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Jeff Balch, of Evanston, Ill. Name a sound made by a certain animal. Change one letter in it to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a color associated with that animal. What's the sound, and what's the color?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 28, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.
