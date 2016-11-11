Brooklyn Decker would have been named Brooke--after her mom's best friend's horse--but her dad decided to spice it up and go with Brooklyn. "He's the epitome dad joke guy," the actor explains. Though now it's considered a trendy name, she told host Ophira Eisenberg at the Majestic Theater in Dallas, Texas that she was teased for it while growing up in North Carolina. She even ended up living in Brooklyn for a time, "which was a thing in itself."

This sense of humor is showcased in her role opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie. Decker told Eisenberg about working with these two legendary comedic actors. "It's scary when you work with someone you idolize," she shared with Eisenberg, "because you're like 'please, please live up to my expectations,' and they do!"

Decker seems to have a penchant for working with women in film. She recently wrapped Band Aid, an indie comedy written, directed, and produced by Zoe Lister-Jones, and produced by an entirely female team. When asked how this influenced the process, Decker gushed that the "efficiency on that set was unparalleled! These women are like, 'I have families to get home to, I have to feed my child at 6 o'clock, I have to clean my house, let's get s--- done!'"

For her special game, we put Decker's particular music taste to the test with a round of two truths and a lie--boyband edition!

HIGHLIGHTS

On her admiration of Jane Fonda

I've done her aerobics tapes! ... I've never told her that, but I have done them with my mom.

On Boyz II Men's roses

I was just on their website last week! ... I did not [buy any], but that doesn't mean that I won't.

Heard on Brooklyn Decker: Two Truths And A Lie, Lie, Lie

