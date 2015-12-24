DJ Session: Top Holiday Tunes
On this Christmas Eve for our weekly DJ sessions, we sit down with Mike Haile, host and general manager at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson’s hometown.
Jeremy remembers hearing Mike Haile’s Christmas music mixes growing up, and Mike joins us each year to share some of his favorite Christmas songs.
Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.
Hour 2
The Four Seasons, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”
The Temptations, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”
Johnny Mathis, “We Need A Little Christmas”
Elton John, “Step Into Christmas”
Vince Guaraldi Trio, “Christmas Time Is Here”
Guest
- Mike Haile, general manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
