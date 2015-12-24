Bringing The World Home To You

DJ Session: Top Holiday Tunes

Published December 24, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
The Temptations singing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" are among this DJ's top holiday picks. (Bernie Ilson, Inc./Wikimedia Commons)
On this Christmas Eve for our weekly DJ sessions, we sit down with Mike Haile, host and general manager at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson’s hometown.

Jeremy remembers hearing Mike Haile’s Christmas music mixes growing up, and Mike joins us each year to share some of his favorite Christmas songs.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Hour 2

The Four Seasons, “Santa Claus is Coming to Town”

[Youtube]

The Temptations, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

[Youtube]

Johnny Mathis, “We Need A Little Christmas”

[Youtube]

Elton John, “Step Into Christmas”

[Youtube]

Vince Guaraldi Trio, “Christmas Time Is Here”

[Youtube]

Guest

  • Mike Haile, general manager and DJ at WHMS in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

