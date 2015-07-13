Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Top U.S. Companies Pledge To Hire 100,000 Youths

Published July 13, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks during Starbucks annual shareholders meeting March 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Schultz announced a 2-for-1 stock split, the sixth in the company's history, during the meeting. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz speaks during Starbucks annual shareholders meeting March 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. Schultz announced a 2-for-1 stock split, the sixth in the company's history, during the meeting. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Several of the nation’s largest companies, including Starbucks, CVS and Walmart, have signed on to a pledge to hire 100,000 16 to 24-year-olds who are out of school and out of work.

It’s called the 100,000 Opportunities Initiative, and it’s designed to target “disconnected youth.” Roben Farzad, the host of Full Disclosure on NPR One, discusses this with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.