Plan To Save Astrodome Tops $240 Million

Published March 27, 2015 at 1:52 PM EDT
The Urban Land Institute's report outlines a $243 million plan to renovate the Houston Astrodome. (BarkingCat5000/Flickr)
The Urban Land Institute's report outlines a $243 million plan to renovate the Houston Astrodome. (BarkingCat5000/Flickr)

A report out this week outlines a $240 million plan to renovate and save the iconic Houston Astrodome. When it first opened in 1965, some people called it the Eighth Wonder of the World.

But time caught up to the world’s first domed stadium. In 1999, the Houston Astros found a new home, the stadium fell into disrepair, and Harris County has been looking for a way to save it now for years.

Voters rejected a bond initiative in 2013, but the latest plan calls for a mix of public and private funding.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Wayne Ratkovitch, who chaired the Astrodome report for the Urban Land Institute, about how the city plans to fund the big renovation.


Audio Note: The Astrodome is under the control of Harris County, not the city.

Guest

  • Wayne Ratkovitch, chairman of the Astrodome report for the Urban Land Institute.

