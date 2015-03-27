Plan To Save Astrodome Tops $240 Million

A report out this week outlines a $240 million plan to renovate and save the iconic Houston Astrodome. When it first opened in 1965, some people called it the Eighth Wonder of the World.

But time caught up to the world’s first domed stadium. In 1999, the Houston Astros found a new home, the stadium fell into disrepair, and Harris County has been looking for a way to save it now for years.

Voters rejected a bond initiative in 2013, but the latest plan calls for a mix of public and private funding.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Wayne Ratkovitch, who chaired the Astrodome report for the Urban Land Institute, about how the city plans to fund the big renovation.



Audio Note: The Astrodome is under the control of Harris County, not the city.

Guest

Wayne Ratkovitch, chairman of the Astrodome report for the Urban Land Institute.

