Top Stories: War Fears In Ukraine; Kansas Jewish Center Slayings

By Korva Coleman
Published April 14, 2014 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Suspect In Killings At Kansas City Jewish Sites Linked To KKK.

-- In Ukraine: Pro-Russian Occupiers Stay Put, War Fears Grow.

And here are more early headlines:

Searchers Turn To Underwater Robot In Hunt For Missing Plane. (TIME)

Nigerian Bomb Blast Hits Bus Depot, Many Dead. (Wall Street Journal)

South Faces Tornado Threat As Cold Front Sweeps East. (AccuWeather)

Federal Judge Expected To Strike Down Ohio Gay Marriage Ban. (AP)

New Reports Of Syrian Poison Gas Attack. (Bloomberg)

U.S. Beef Prices Set Record High Prices. (CBS)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
