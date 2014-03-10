Week In Politics: CPAC And Aid To Ukraine

NPR’s Charlie Mahtesian joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and bipartisan reaction in Congress to the crisis in Ukraine.

CPAC came to a close this weekend after Sen. Rand Paul won the conference’s presidential straw poll for the second year in a row. Although Republican officials acknowledged the need for the party to come together on a unified platform, there was little agreement on what that agenda would be.

Meantime, Congress made a joint effort last week by approving legislation to provide Ukraine with up to $1 billion in economic relief.

Guest

Charlie Mahtesian, politics editor for NPR digital news. He tweets @charlieNPR.

