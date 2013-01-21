Top Stories: Inauguration Day; 'MLK' Day; And The Super Bowl Is Set

Good morning.

It's Inauguration Day in the U.S., and that's going to require much of our attention today. But as always, there is other news.

Our early headlines:

-- Join Us For Coverage Of Inauguration Day; Here's The Schedule

-- Reports: Death Toll In Algeria At 80

-- Super Bowl Will Be A Family Affair: Harbaugh Brothers' Ravens, 49ers To Clash

Other top stories:

-- Manti Te'o, Notre Dame Football Player At Center Of "Hoax," To Go On Camera With Katie Couric; Broadcast To Be On Thursday. (KatieCouric.com)

-- India's Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea From Defense Attorney To Move Gang Rape/Murder Trial Out Of New Delhi. (NPR's Julie McCarthy reporting on news from the Press Trust of India.)

-- "Officials: New Mexico Teen Fatally Shot Own Family;" Two Adults, Three Children Killed. (KOB-TV)

-- Investigators Visit Manufacturer Of Boeing 787 Dreamliner's Batteries. (Reuters

-- It's Also Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Here Are "Three Great Books To Read." (The Wall Street Journal)

