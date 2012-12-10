Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Talks; Syrian Conflict; Minnesota Blizzard
-- Can A 'Fiscal Cliff' Deal Be Both In And Out Of Reach? Yes.
-- Jenni Rivera: A Beautiful Voice Goes Silent.
Other stories making news:
-- Russia And U.S. In Talks About Syria; But Foreign Minister Says "Brainstorming Session" Is Not Sign Of Wavering Support For Assad. (The Guardian)
-- European Union Officials Accept Nobel Peace Prize. (Reuters)
-- Five Dead, Two Hurt In Shooting Rampage On California's Tule River Indian Reservation. (Los Angeles Times)
-- "Australian DJs Apologize For Royal Hoax Call." (Huff Post World)
-- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez Flies To Cuba For Another Cancer Operation. (The Associated Press)
-- "Biggest Snowstorm In Two Years" Buries Parts Of Minnesota. (Minnesota Public Radio)
-- In Soccer: Barcelona's Lionel Messi Sets New Calendar-year Record With 86th Goal. (BBC News)
