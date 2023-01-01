Bringing The World Home To You

91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.
Future Shock

Hear Future Shock on WUNC Music 91.5 HD2 or on the livestream Saturday evenings at 6 p.m.

Future Shock, hosted by WUNC Music Director Brian Burns, is a new weekly show that explores progressive new sounds, global beats, and under-the-radar classics. Expect to hear a variety of genres from around the world; from jazz to funk to cumbia to reggae and beyond.

Future Shock features a theme song created by Greensboro-based artist Quilla, and art by Carrboro cartoonist Max Huffman.