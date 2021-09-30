WUNC Community Events Playlist
Health & Environment
Education
Politics
Race & Culture
Belews Creek Steam Station is a two-unit coal and natural gas plant located on Belews Lake in Stokes County, N.C.WUNC Youth Reporter Claire Haile highlights community activists who have found unique ways to work as environmental advocates.
For this summer’s WUNC Youth Reporting Institute, participants were tasked with telling stories from their communities. Reporter Parys Smith spoke with medical professionals and the women in her family about the experience of Black women in the healthcare system.
Slowing stormwater down could be crucial as rapid urbanization affects water supplies.
The North Carolina Clean Energy Pre-Apprenticeship Program is part of a larger plan to build a workforce that will sustain the future of green energy.
Education
In North Carolina, within the past year, people in some local districts are pushing to remove books from schools that focus on gender identity and racially sensitive subjects. This summer, WUNC Youth Reporter William Townsend talked to teens in the Triangle who were directly impacted and spoke out against book bans in their communities.
Last week's UNC vs. Florida A&M football game was more than a season opener for both teams, it heralds an increasing spotlight on HBCUs, even if the financial divide is also growing.
Schools in the state are facing severe staffing shortages across-the-board. That's putting more on the shoulders of educators who are still on the job.
Superintendents from 98 of 115 school districts reported their district's current vacancies to the North Carolina School Superintendents Association this month.
Politics
In 2020, a group of young people founded the Wake County Black Student Coalition. But two years later, organizers say it's harder to recruit and retain students to assemble around issues of social justice. WUNC youth reporter Christopher Williams highlights the challenges of leading a lasting movement.
In an exclusive sit-down interview with WUNC's Rusty Jacobs, Gov. Roy Cooper discusses the 2022 mid-term election, North Carolina politics and more.
After initially denying the Green Party's official recognition, the state elections board has now reversed its decision.
A statewide tour of election experts wants to counter misinformation among North Carolina voters ahead of the 2022 midterms.
Race & Culture
This summer, Jeanine Ikekhua reflected on how the physical distance from her community impacted her mental health, pre- and post- quarantine.
WUNC Youth Reporter Avery Patterson sets out on a quest to understand why her neighborhood is predominately white. In the process, she uncovers a history of housing segregation in Durham and talks to her neighbors about inclusivity.
For this summer’s Youth Reporting Institute, reporter Nassibah Bedreddine took a look at how intolerance has facilitated not only cultural assimilation but also cultural loss. She dug into her Algerian family’s history and documented how they are working to preserve their culture.
The state chapter of the NAACP and other groups filed a lawsuit last year to have the monument in Graham removed. They plan to appeal.
A year after Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. while trying to arrest him on charges that he was selling illegal drugs, the small, coastal community at the center of it remains divided.