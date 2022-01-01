Make the most of your vote with the North Carolina 2022 Midterm election guide

With the midterms right around the corner, we at WUNC are committed to providing you with the information you need to make an informed decision with your ballot.

To that end, Jeff Tiberri, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief and host of the Politics Podcast, collaborated with Political Junkie Ken Rudin to develop a free election guide to help you cut through the confusion of campaign ads.

With this resource, you’ll benefit from:



Overviews of the most critical races

Candidate bios and policy positions

Expert commentary and insider information

And more!

