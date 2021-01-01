Youth Reporting Institute Application Information

WUNC Youth Reporting is opening up our highly competitive and award-winning youth radio journalism training program to all high school and college students, ages 13-25. Black, Latinx Indigenous, and all students of color (BI-POC) are encouraged to apply (no prior journalism background is required). Participants will learn and sharpen their skills in radio journalism, interact with a diverse group of reporters in various stages of their career, build relationships with youth across the state of North Carolina, and connect to a platform that will amplify their work and voice. 10 selected participants will have the chance to be featured on the WUNC youth podcast and/or produce a radio story for broadcast.

As a participant, you will gain access to daily training sessions along with tutorial videos that will take you through the steps of the reporting process, from pitching to interviewing to script-writing to editing. Each week, students will learn a new skill and participate in a challenge, to sharpen that skill. Along with receiving one-on-one training from WUNC’s Director of New Talent and Community partnerships, you will also have the chance to interact with YRI program alums, journalism instructors, and professional reporters on our weekly Instagram live.

The program will begin June 9th Wednesday and run until the beginning of August 13th Friday. Participants ages 16-25 will be paid $15/hour and participants ages 14-15 will be paid for the stories they publish. All participants should designate 15 hours a week to work towards a production deadline. Students are expected to join every training session and participate in each challenge. Daily meetings will take place at 1pm to 4pm daily, this is where we will skill build and get hands on with our stories.

Program application is open until May 14th. Interviews will be held from May 17th -May 24th and our Welcome Orientation will launch on Monday, June 7th at 4:00pm.

Details And Applications

Currently Enrolled students 16-25: https://unc.peopleadmin.com/postings/191664 .

Youth age 16-25 NOT currently enrolled: https://unc.peopleadmin.com/postings/191628.

Students 14-15 apply here: WUNC Youth Reporting 2021: Application for Students Age 14-15 (google.com)

We are here to AMPLIFY Youth Voices, so What's Your Story?