WUNC Music session: Fancy Gap

Fancy Gap is the new collaborative project from songwriter and producer Charles Crossingham and Stuart McLamb, formerly of The Love Language. The duo met years ago in Raleigh, but never had the chance to collaborate until the pandemic. Sheltered away in Crossingham’s cabin in Fancy Gap, Virginia, what was originally intended to become the next Love Language album morphed into the debut Fancy Gap album.

The duo recently stopped by the WUNC studio in Durham to chat with Brian Burns about the album and perform the single ‘Strawberry Moon.’

You can hear the full interview and performance by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.