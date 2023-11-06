Mary Lattimore bids Goodbye, Hotel Arkada

Composer and harpist Mary Lattimore just released her fifth album ‘Goodbye, Hotel Arkada.’

It’s a contemplative and beautiful piece of work that explores a wide range of emotions over its six tracks. The album features an exciting array of guest appearances, including Meg Baird, Rachel Goswell of Slowdive and Lol Tolhurst of The Cure.

Mary Lattimore recently caught up with WUNC Music’s Brian Burns to discuss the new album and more.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

Can you tell us the story behind the title of the record?

Mary Lattimore: Yeah, I have this very beautiful little town I like to visit in Croatia on the island of Hvar. There’s this hotel there called Hotel Arkada that was kind of ramshackle a little bit. My friend Stacy who lives there was like, “You should say goodbye to the Hotel Arkada, it might not be there when you get back.” They have renovated it, but it’s still there. I wouldn’t say the album is all about the hotel in particular, but it’s about thinking about the way things change and how some things will never be the same again.

Mary Lattimore performs at Motorco Music Hall on Thursday, Nov. 9 with Rosali. 'Goodbye, Hotel Arkada' is out now on Ghostly International.