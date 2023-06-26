Bringing The World Home To You

91.5 HD2: WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.
WUNC Music

WUNC Music to launch 'Future Shock,' its first locally-produced program

WUNC
Published June 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Max Huffman
/

WUNC Music is excited to announce that on July 1, 2023, it will add its first locally produced specialty show.

Future Shock, hosted by WUNC Music Director Brian Burns, is a new weekly show that explores progressive new sounds, global beats, and under-the-radar classics. Expect to hear a variety of genres from around the world; from jazz to funk to cumbia to reggae and beyond.

The show will also feature artist interviews on occasion. Indian Carnatic and R&B musician Sid Sriram joins as the first guest on the program.

Future Shock features a theme song created by Greensboro-based artist Quilla, and art by Carrboro
cartoonist Max Huffman.

The show will air on WUNC Music Saturdays from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., with weekly playlists available on Spotify the following Monday.

