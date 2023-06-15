Bringing The World Home To You

SONG PREMIERE: Owen FitzGerald ‘I Went Back In Time (To Tell You I Love You)’

North Carolina Public Radio | By Brian Burns
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT
Shannon Kelley
/

WUNC Music is excited to present the premiere of ‘‘I Went Back In Time (To Tell You I Love You)’ by Durham based singer-songwriter Owen FitzGerald. It’s part of a new double single to be released June 20th on Sleepy Cat Records.

It’s a song about the risks of time travel and meeting somebody before you’re meant to. After a visit to her hometown, FitzGerald wrote the song for his wife after imagining meeting her as a short order cook at the local college diner. He says “as I wrote I realized: I’m so glad she didn’t know me in my 20s. It wasn’t the right time, but I’m so glad I know her now.”

Check out the song here:

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
