SONG PREMIERE: Owen FitzGerald ‘I Went Back In Time (To Tell You I Love You)’

WUNC Music is excited to present the premiere of ‘‘I Went Back In Time (To Tell You I Love You)’ by Durham based singer-songwriter Owen FitzGerald. It’s part of a new double single to be released June 20th on Sleepy Cat Records.

It’s a song about the risks of time travel and meeting somebody before you’re meant to. After a visit to her hometown, FitzGerald wrote the song for his wife after imagining meeting her as a short order cook at the local college diner. He says “as I wrote I realized: I’m so glad she didn’t know me in my 20s. It wasn’t the right time, but I’m so glad I know her now.”

Check out the song here: