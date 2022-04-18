Southern Futures - A Playlist By Christopher "Dasan Ahanu" Massenburg

This weekend, the Hip Hop South Festival takes over Cat's Cradle and UNC's Memorial Hall. To help celebrate, one of the festival's curators has put together a Southern Hip Hop primer for us. Christopher Massenburg (also known as Dasan Ahanu) is a Harvard Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellow and had this to say about the playlist he compiled:

"Southern Futures aims to imagine a more just and inclusive vision of the American South by imagining the future, focusing on humble listening and community engagement, and bringing storytelling and art to the foreground. With that aim in mind, I selected southern rap tracks that I felt brought social commentary to the forefront, spoke beautifully of material conditions, offered compelling messages, and were a vibe. I selected songs from acts that represent different parts of the south. There are some big hits and some songs that are loved but not chart topping. They all deserve a listen. The south still saying all the things!"