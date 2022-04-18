Bringing The World Home To You

Southern Futures - A Playlist By Christopher "Dasan Ahanu" Massenburg

North Carolina Public Radio | By Brian Burns
Published April 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Hip Hop South Festival
This weekend, the Hip Hop South Festival takes over Cat's Cradle and UNC's Memorial Hall. To help celebrate, one of the festival's curators has put together a Southern Hip Hop primer for us. Christopher Massenburg (also known as Dasan Ahanu) is a Harvard Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellow and had this to say about the playlist he compiled:

"Southern Futures aims to imagine a more just and inclusive vision of the American South by imagining the future, focusing on humble listening and community engagement, and bringing storytelling and art to the foreground. With that aim in mind, I selected southern rap tracks that I felt brought social commentary to the forefront, spoke beautifully of material conditions, offered compelling messages, and were a vibe. I selected songs from acts that represent different parts of the south. There are some big hits and some songs that are loved but not chart topping. They all deserve a listen. The south still saying all the things!"

Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of King Street Soul on WHUP in Hillsborough, NC and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
