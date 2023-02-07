The Story Stables Highlight Reel

Excerpt from a podcast that was originally published on in 2022. Posted for RTDNA award contest.

The Story Stables is a podcast created for early readers by North Carolina Public Radio. The show celebrates words and stories, bringing books to life with the help of sounds, music and the voices of children who read to Man Man the miniature horse. Man Man lives on a farm with his best friend Caitlin, who shares with kids what life is like on a farm for horses and people.