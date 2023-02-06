Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Award Entries

CREEP: Lionfish Excerpt

North Carolina Public Radio
Published February 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Excerpt from a podcast that was originally published on August 23, 2022. Posted for RTDNA award contest.

In the Den of the Lionfish: Prized as pets for their mesmerizing beauty, an aquarium keeper’s dream has become an environmental nightmare as legions of venomous, voracious lionfish are now guzzling up fish and further endangering coral reefs throughout the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Researchers, inventors, divers and fishers are urgently trying to find new ways to stem the tide of these undersea marauders.

Hosts Laura Pellicer and Elizabeth Friend explore the depth and breadth of the lionfish problem with Captain Cindy Garb, marine ecologist Nicola Smith, and others working to tackle what's been deemed the worst marine invasion ever.

Tags
WUNC Award Entries AwardsWUNC Awards
More Stories