Tips for Printing Your 2021 WUNC Tax Receipt

If you are using an internet browser like Chrome, Firefox, Safari or Microsoft Edge to view your email, you’ll have better results if you use the print option on the specific email message, rather than the print option for the internet browser.

You can try to save the email as a PDF document, and then print. You can do this by going to Print and then changing the print location to “Save as PDF.”

If you would prefer a mailed copy of your tax receipt, you can email sustainer@wunc.org to request one.