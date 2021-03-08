-
Republican Catherine Truitt was elected North Carolina's next Superintendent of Public Instruction. She defeated Democratic candidate Jen Mangrum by a…
-
How teachers end up in the profession, and how they progress in their careers, was a main focus of the State Board of Education's February meeting.The…
-
UNC-Chapel Hill senior Jailen Wallis has always been tempted to become a high school English teacher.She's cutting across campus on her way to her…
-
The State Board of Education meets Wednesday and Thursday this week, and charter schools occupy much of the agenda. The board will vote on a policy that…
-
State School Board Chairman Bill Cobey and State Superintendent June Atkinson are exploring using a new authority that allows the board to merge adjacent…
-
State education leaders are slowly rolling out their ideas on how to reduce high-stakes testing in public schools.The State Board of Education voted on…
-
A North Carolina superior court judge will hold a hearing Wednesday on whether the state is providing every student with the opportunity for an adequate…
-
The state is closer to opening two virtual charter schools. A special committee on Wednesday cleared two applications of proposed charter schools that…
-
North Carolina’s high schools will move to a 10-point grading scale in 2015-16, going into effect with next year's freshmen. The State Board of Education…
-
A state commission reviewing the Common Core academic standards for public school students met for the first time on Monday.The politically-appointed…