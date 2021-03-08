Lisa Philip

-
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will leave her post at the end of the month. In a university wide email on Monday, she…
-
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt will leave her post at the end of the month. In a university wide email on Monday, she…
-
The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors has been caught up in a number of controversies this year. In September the board voted to ban the…
-
The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors has been caught up in a number of controversies this year. In September the board voted to ban the…
-
The state Department of Public Instruction released a shortlist of six low-performing public schools last week that are candidates for its Innovative…
-
The state Department of Public Instruction released a shortlist of six low-performing public schools last week that are candidates for its Innovative…