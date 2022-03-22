Women's college basketball: UNC, N.C. State dancing into Sweet 16

The Tar Heels are coming home, and the Wolfpack is heading north.

After wins on Monday night, the women’s basketball teams at UNC-Chapel Hill and N.C. State are advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first time since 2007 that the Tar Heels and Wolfpack have both advanced to the tournament’s second weekend in the same season.

Seeded No. 1 in the Bridgeport Region, N.C. State hosted first and second round games at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh this past weekend and handily beat both No. 16 Longwood and No. 9 Kansas State. Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Tar Heels played in Tucson, Arizona, where they topped No. 12 Stephen F. Austin and No. 4 Arizona.

With the way the bracket shakes out, N.C. State moves onto regional play in Bridgeport, Connecticut, while UNC is expected to attract a big crowd at the regional in Greensboro.

N.C. State and UNC are among the four Atlantic Coast Conference teams advancing to the Sweet 16, tied with the Big Ten for the conference with the most teams left in the field. According to NCAA.com, there are no perfect brackets left in the women’s tournament.

Here’s how UNC and N.C. State won this past weekend, and what lies ahead for them.

N.C. State

Sean Rayford / AP Raina Perez plays against South Carolina in 2020.

First Win: The Wolfpack captured their program-record 30 th win of the season on Saturday when it beat Longwood 96-68. N.C. State ended the second quarter on a 19-0 run to take a comfortable lead. Raina Perez missed just one shot in the victory and finished with 16 points. Jakia Brown-Turner added 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

The Wolfpack captured their program-record 30 win of the season on Saturday when it beat Longwood 96-68. N.C. State ended the second quarter on a 19-0 run to take a comfortable lead. Raina Perez missed just one shot in the victory and finished with 16 points. Jakia Brown-Turner added 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Second Win: In what was billed as a battle between two All-American centers – 6-foot-5 Elissa Cunane and 6-foot-6 Ayoka Lee – other players shined as the Wolfpack bested the Wildcats 89-57 on Monday. Kayla Jones had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for N.C. State in just 22 minutes of play. Camille Hobby relieved Cunane – who got in early foul trouble – and scored eight points while forcing Lee into four turnovers.

In what was billed as a battle between two All-American centers – 6-foot-5 Elissa Cunane and 6-foot-6 Ayoka Lee – other players shined as the Wolfpack bested the Wildcats 89-57 on Monday. Kayla Jones had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists for N.C. State in just 22 minutes of play. Camille Hobby relieved Cunane – who got in early foul trouble – and scored eight points while forcing Lee into four turnovers. Fun Fact: N.C. State will play in its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack’s win over Kansas State was the final time seniors Perez, Jones, Cunane and Kai Crutchfield will play in Reynolds Coliseum, and a sellout crowd – N.C. State’s 10 th of the season – was there to see them off.

N.C. State will play in its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack’s win over Kansas State was the final time seniors Perez, Jones, Cunane and Kai Crutchfield will play in Reynolds Coliseum, and a sellout crowd – N.C. State’s 10 of the season – was there to see them off. They Said It: “Sometimes, women's sports don't get the same respect as men’s… We've seen in the past when women's games are on TV, people watch them. So, more games need to be on TV; not ESPN-Plus, but ESPN. Have us on there and give us a chance to perform and show that we're great. We're some of the best athletes that there are – that there can be.” – Camille Hobby

“Sometimes, women's sports don't get the same respect as men’s… We've seen in the past when women's games are on TV, people watch them. So, more games need to be on TV; not ESPN-Plus, but ESPN. Have us on there and give us a chance to perform and show that we're great. We're some of the best athletes that there are – that there can be.” – Camille Hobby Up Next: The Wolfpack will get a rematch with fellow ACC team No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EST in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

North Carolina

Mitchell Northam / WUNC North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Courtney Banghart watches from the sidelines as her Tar Heels host N.C. State on Jan. 30, 2022 in Carmichael Arena.