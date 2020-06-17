What Happens To National Guard Members Who Refused To Deploy To Protests?

As protests surged in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, governors and mayors in more than 20 states deployed the National Guard to control the crowds.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to Washington, D.C. Some guardsmen, however, refused the deployment order and may face consequences. Host Frank Stasio talks to Carson Frame about her reporting on this story. She is a military and veterans issues reporter for Texas Public Radio and a correspondent for the American Homefront Project.