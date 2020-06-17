Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What Happens To National Guard Members Who Refused To Deploy To Protests?

Soldiers of Indiana National Guard
Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy
/

As protests surged in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, governors and mayors in more than 20 states deployed the National Guard to control the crowds.

President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to Washington, D.C. Some guardsmen, however, refused the deployment order and may face consequences. Host Frank Stasio talks to Carson Frame about her reporting on this story. She is a military and veterans issues reporter for Texas Public Radio and a correspondent for the American Homefront Project.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAmerican HomefrontCarson FrameNational GuardProtestsMilitary
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
