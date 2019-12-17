Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Will It Take For NC Students To Receive A ‘Sound Basic Education’?

bookcase-books-kids-child-learning-reading-1427473-pxhere.com_.jpg
Pxhere
/

North Carolina is not spending enough on education, according to a new report commissioned by Superior Court Judge David Lee. The report outlines that due to the state’s declining public education spending, public schools and academic performance are declining.

This analysis is the latest step in a two-decade-old North Carolina Supreme Court case known as the Leandro decision. In that case justices said every school-aged child in the state should have access to a sound, basic education. The report authors recommend that $8 billion should be pumped into education in North Carolina over the next eight years to remedy the situation.

WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer talks to host Frank Stasio about the history of the Leandro decision and what the report’s conclusions mean for North Carolina.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsEducationLeandro CaseNC Public SchoolsNC Supreme CourtLiz Schlemmer
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio