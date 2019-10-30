Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Can Durham’s $95M Proposed Affordable Housing Bond Protect Low-Income Residents?

The redevelopment of downtown Durham fuels increasing housing and property costs in the city.

Durham is one of a number of North Carolina cities that have experienced rapid growth in the last decade.

Its downtown core is teeming with new businesses, and the mixed-use One City Center now towers over the city's landscape. As the community shifts, Durham has laid out an ambitious, and expensive, plan to curb displacement and gentrification.

The $95 million affordable housing bond will be on the ballot at the next municipal election on Nov. 5. The plan touts the construction of 1,600 new affordable housing units; the preservation of 800 affordable rental units; and 400 affordable home ownership opportunities for first-time homebuyers. Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Data Reporter Jason deBruyn about the details of the bond and the political tension over the plan.
 

