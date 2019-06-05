Bringing The World Home To You

Budget Negotiations, Calls For Impeachment, And Other Headlines From Raleigh

Lawmakers in the North Carolina House and Senate are negotiating the state budget. The primary differences in the spending plans approved by each chamber include the amounts allocated for teacher and state employee raises, cost of living adjustments for state retirees and education. Republicans no longer have a supermajority, which means they may not be able to override a gubernatorial budget veto. What does that mean for the remaining negotiations?
 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the budget process. Tiberii also shares what North Carolina’s representatives in Congress are saying about growing calls to impeach the president, and he gives context for a planned vote to overturn Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on the controversial “born alive” bill.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
