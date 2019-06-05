Budget Negotiations, Calls For Impeachment, And Other Headlines From Raleigh

Lawmakers in the North Carolina House and Senate are negotiating the state budget. The primary differences in the spending plans approved by each chamber include the amounts allocated for teacher and state employee raises, cost of living adjustments for state retirees and education. Republicans no longer have a supermajority, which means they may not be able to override a gubernatorial budget veto. What does that mean for the remaining negotiations?



Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the budget process. Tiberii also shares what North Carolina’s representatives in Congress are saying about growing calls to impeach the president, and he gives context for a planned vote to overturn Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto on the controversial “born alive” bill.