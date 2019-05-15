‘Bathroom Bill’ Sponsor Wins 9th District GOP Primary And Other Legislative News

State Sen. Dan Bishop of Mecklenburg County won Tuesday’s Republican primary election for the 9th Congressional District. Bishop beat out nine other candidates with 47.7 percent of the vote.

He will face Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith in a general election on Sept. 10.

WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs shares the election results with host Frank Stasio. He also talks about what Bladen County is doing to rebuild trust with voters after the alleged 2018 ballot tampering scheme.

Stasio also talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about some of the headlines in state political news, including the ouster of Kim Strach as North Carolina State Board of Elections executive director and a bill that could change how the state sets Duke Energy utility rates.