The Political Junkie: NC Republican Chair Indicted, Mueller Report Subpoena, And More

Robin Hayes in front of the American flag
Mike Spencer
/
AP
In this June 3, 2017 file photo North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention at the Wilmington Convention Center in Wilmington, N.C.

A U.S. District Court indicted the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party Robin Hayes earlier this week on charges that include bribery, wire fraud and aiding and abetting. Hayes allegedly tried to funnel money to the reelection campaign of the state’s insurance commissioner. What does this indictment mean for the state’s Republican Party?

Also this week, the House Judiciary Committee authorized a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly-400-page report. And President Donald Trump says the Republican Party “will soon be known as the party of health care.”

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to share his take on these and other top political stories.

