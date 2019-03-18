Movies On The Radio: Tearjerkers!

Oh, is there something in your eye? It’s not your fault. Some movies are simply designed to be tearjerkers.



Maybe you wailed as a tween over Jack Dawson’s cold “Titanic” death, or needed a tissue to get through a classic like “Steel Magnolias.” Did your lip tremble as Simba and Mufasa frolicked as father and son in “The Lion King” without knowing the tragedy in store? Or is it injustice that elicits sobs when you watch scenes from “The Green Mile” or “Precious?”



On the next Movies on the Radio, we want to know your favorite tearjerker movie. What film would you never watch without a box of tissues? Which scene has you blinking back tears —

either happy or sad?



Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will discuss your picks. Submit yours by emailing us at sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the the show.



It’s okay to let it out.



