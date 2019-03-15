Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Smaller But Wiser, ‘The Collection’ Forges Ahead

Collection.jpg
Photo courtesy of David Wimbish.
/

Singer-songwriter David Wimbish had a tumultuous couple of years. He weathered a lengthy divorce process with his ex-wife and former bandmate, saw multiple friends pick up and move to the west coast and struggled through the near-dissolution of his large and boisterous band, The Collection. But Wimbish decidedly chooses gratitude over grumpiness. He used his enduring spirituality and awe for the natural world to start writing songs that would become The Collection’s latest record, “Entropy,” released in Oct. 2018. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Wimbish about his latest work, and a rejuvenated bank performs songs from the record. The Collection is David Wimbish on lead vocals; Joshua Linhart on drums; Hayden Cooke on bass guitar and vocals; Sarah McCoy on keyboard and vocals; Joshua Ling on electric guitar, harmonium and vocals; Graham Dickey on trombone, trumpet and glockenspiel; and Darren Miles on acoustic guitar. The Collection performs at Snug Harbor in Charlotte on March 22 and at Kings in Raleigh on March 23. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicThe CollectionDavid Wimbish
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio