The State of Things

Trump Takes Shutdown Standoff To Southwest Border, And Presidential Contenders Gear Up

President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on immigration and border security at U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, during a visit to the southern border, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.
Evan Vucci
/
AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on immigration and border security at U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, during a visit to the southern border, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in McAllen, Texas.

President Donald Trump headed to the U.S. southwest border Thursday to tout his push for a border wall amid a federal government shutdown. Trump calls the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a national crisis, while Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly refute the claim, calling it a manufactured crisis. 

The 21-day-long shutdown is now tied for the longest government shutdown in history. Meanwhile there are new developments in the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed he will give a “full and credible account” of his work with Trump to a House committee next month. Plus the behind-the-scenes planning is underway in many potential presidential campaigns, but who has a real chance at the highest office?

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin on who the 2020 presidential front runners may be. Rudin and Stasio also discuss how North Carolina’s 9th Congressional district remains in the political spotlight for election fraud. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe Political JunkieKen RudinThe State of Things2020 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpRobert Mueller9th Congressional District
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
