Trump Takes Shutdown Standoff To Southwest Border, And Presidential Contenders Gear Up

President Donald Trump headed to the U.S. southwest border Thursday to tout his push for a border wall amid a federal government shutdown. Trump calls the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border a national crisis, while Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly refute the claim, calling it a manufactured crisis.

The 21-day-long shutdown is now tied for the longest government shutdown in history. Meanwhile there are new developments in the investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 election. Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed he will give a “full and credible account” of his work with Trump to a House committee next month. Plus the behind-the-scenes planning is underway in many potential presidential campaigns, but who has a real chance at the highest office?

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin on who the 2020 presidential front runners may be. Rudin and Stasio also discuss how North Carolina’s 9th Congressional district remains in the political spotlight for election fraud.