The Political Junkie Talks Gerrymandering, Primary Upsets, And More

flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain
Alex Brandon
/
AP

Federal judges ruled again that North Carolina’s Congressional map is unconstitutional due to partisan gerrymandering. In their ruling, the judges left open the option to order redrawing the districts before the 2018 election. What impact could this ruling have on the midterm elections and congressional control? 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his analysis. Plus, this week there was another round of surprising primary results. In Florida, the liberal mayor of Tallahassee won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, beating several aggressive and high-spending competitors. He will be running against a Trump devotee, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Stasio talks to the Political Junkie about these stories and about the life of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Political JunkieKen Rudinnational politicsMidterm Elections
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
