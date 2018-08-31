The Political Junkie Talks Gerrymandering, Primary Upsets, And More

Federal judges ruled again that North Carolina’s Congressional map is unconstitutional due to partisan gerrymandering. In their ruling, the judges left open the option to order redrawing the districts before the 2018 election. What impact could this ruling have on the midterm elections and congressional control?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin for his analysis. Plus, this week there was another round of surprising primary results. In Florida, the liberal mayor of Tallahassee won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, beating several aggressive and high-spending competitors. He will be running against a Trump devotee, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis.

Stasio talks to the Political Junkie about these stories and about the life of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain.