Proposed Constitutional Amendments Get Their Day In Court

A three-judge panel met Wednesday to discuss two challenges to constitutional amendments proposed by the Republican-led General Assembly.

The first suit comes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is challenging two amendments that would take away gubernatorial powers. Advocacy groups Clean Air Carolina and the state NAACP are behind the second challenge against four of the proposed amendments, including the two on gubernatorial powers and ones concerning voter ID and a cap on state income tax.

Host Frank Stasio gets an update on these cases from WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii.