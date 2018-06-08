Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Western North Carolina In A State Of Emergency As Rain Returns

Heavy rain could be reducing farm yields across the state, like this one in western NC.
mystuart via Flickr, creative commons
/

 Western North Carolina is expecting more rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. A state of emergency for 33 Western North Carolina counties has been in effect since late May after heavy rains caused several mudslides, flash floods, rising rivers and falling trees. Some areas received 20 inches of rain over a two week period.

Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the impact of the storm, how the community is bracing for the next wave of rain and what changes have been made since the floods in 2004.

Tags

The State of ThingsAshevilleWestern NCNational Weather Service
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio