Western North Carolina In A State Of Emergency As Rain Returns

Western North Carolina is expecting more rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. A state of emergency for 33 Western North Carolina counties has been in effect since late May after heavy rains caused several mudslides, flash floods, rising rivers and falling trees. Some areas received 20 inches of rain over a two week period.

Blue Ridge Public Radio News Director Matt Bush joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the impact of the storm, how the community is bracing for the next wave of rain and what changes have been made since the floods in 2004.