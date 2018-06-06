Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Education News: Municipal-Run Charter Schools And A Preliminary Study On Voucher Recipients

Several hands of different colors raised.
John LeMasney
/
Creative commons

A controversial charter school bill passed in the General Assembly on Wednesday. The bill would allow four municipalities outside Charlotte to run their own charter schools.

Critics say it accelerates the re-segregation of North Carolina schools and call it the latest battleground in the war to fight school segregation in Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Proponents say these towns have been overlooked by the district and need more local control. Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC education policy reporter Liz Schlemmer about the politics behind this bill.

Schlemmer also talks about an unpublished study released this week about voucher recipients in North Carolina. The results show the vouchers had a positive, statistically significant effect on the students who received them and attended private school. However, researchers say there are a lot of caveats.

Charter SchoolsCharlotte-MecklenburgCharlotteLiz SchlemmerSchool Vouchers
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
