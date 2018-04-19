Bringing The World Home To You

Duke Radiologist Says Some Dreams Can Save Your Life

Dr. Larry Burk has spent much of his life practicing traditional medicine as a radiologist. But his search for solutions to his patients’ problems led him on an unexpected journey outside of traditional medicine. A graduate of Duke University, Burk co-founded the Duke Center for Integrative Medicine. He is certified in acupuncture, hypnosis, EFT (Emotional Freedom Techniques) and is committed to holistic medicine.

His new book, “Dreams That Can Save Your Life: Early Warning Signs of Cancer and Other Diseases” (Findhorn Press/ 2018) shares stories of patients who diagnosed themselves after a dream. This research began after a physician friend had a nightmare that accurately predicted she had breast cancer. Further study showed this was not a unique phenomenon. 

Dr. Burk joins host Frank Stasio to share his journey from radiologist to holistic healer and educator. Burk will be talking about his book at Regulator Bookshop in Durham Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m; Scuppernong Books in Greensboro Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m. and Park Road Books in Charlotte Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m.

Dr. Burk offers tips on starting a dream diary and dream interpretation:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2h2u_SJdAk

Larry Burk
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry