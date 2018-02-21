Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: When The Kid Steals The Show

Child actress Shirley Temple in 'Poor Little Rich Girl.'
classic_film (Creative Commons)
/

Child actors are big players in Hollywood. Shirley Temple is one of the most famous, with 17 feature films under her belt before she turned 10. There are several film stars today who began their acting careers when they were children, like Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.
Many films featuring child actors focus on adversity, like “The Miracle Worker” and “Empire of the Sun.” Another recurring theme is the exceptional imagination of children, which comes to light in movies like “The Fall” and “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”
 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listeners’ top picks for movies featuring a child actor. Gordon and Boyes share their top picks as well. They’ll also discuss the major themes featured in movies with child stars and highlight some of their favorite child actors.

The Bad Seed (1956)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NWGyG4W5DI

Marsha: This actress, Patty McCormack, as little Rhoda — she's horrific. And it's such a wonderful, fun thing to see in the context of the 1950s. We have such a different notion of what the 1950s, post-war culture was like, and [we] see this truly, demonic child who is so manipulative and so cruel. 

Laura: It's a nature/nurture argument too, because she's adopted, and it's discovered that she's the child of a serial killer. So there's no way that you can mother her into being a good seed.

Paper Moon (1973)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ORTv3jORX-I

Laura: This is one of the all-time great child performances. The rapport between Tatum O'Neal and her father Ryan O'Neal is just spectacular.

Marsha: And this was her first film role … She had this burst of amazing roles in the start of her career.

Léon: The Professional (1994)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNQqoExfQsg

Marsha: This is a film about an unlikely alliance between an adult and a child, just like “Paper Moon.” This is another trope of dealing with child performers, as is the idea of children who are in a cruel world and have to do things to survive that are not in keeping with their age.

Laura: A child accepts the world that they live in as the only option. Adults see that there are other options, but children don't.

True Grit (2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qIJ4OJ1wH3o

Laura: Well this is the rare remake where both versions are truly worth watching for different reasons ... They're both very interesting films about a very strong girl character.

Marsha: The character is so self-possessed, but [Hailee Steinfeld’s] performance has such power to it for someone who's 14.

 
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA6FFnjvvmg

Marsha: This is another one of those kids who live in difficult, challenging circumstances and who are survivors and by dent of their own steely will. And this performance, I think, was probably the most important thing about the film.

Laura: I agree. A very beautiful, poetic, unusual film.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura Boyes
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio