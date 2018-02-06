Concerns About GenX Contamination Grow In North Carolina

Last week state officials held a public forum in Bladen County to share information and address concerns about GenX, the unregulated chemical produced by Chemours that has contaminated drinking water. Many residents said they left with more questions than answers.

Meanwhile, Dutch scientists told North Carolina researchers last week that GenX and another related chemical have been found in produce and vegetation near a Chemours plant in the Netherlands. And state regulators are now testing soil to better understand spikes in GenX after big rainfalls.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about the latest GenX news.