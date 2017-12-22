Go Behind The Glass With Producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond To Recap 2017

As 2017 wraps up, The State of Things staff goes “behind the glass” to join host Frank Stasio for conversations about the highlights of the year. Some of producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond’s favorite segments include a conversation with activist and community organizer Bree Newsome who removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse in 2015.

He also chose a segment with North Carolina filmmaker Patrick Read Johnson about the time Johnson saw a rough cut of the original “Star Wars” in 1977 and a conversation with L.A. McCrae, owner of Black Star Line Brewing Company in Hendersonville, who specializes in sweet beers with brews named after civil rights activists.



View a complete list of Charlie Shelton-Ormond’s favorite segments below:

