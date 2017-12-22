Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Go Behind The Glass With Producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond To Recap 2017

Laura Pellicer
WUNC

 

 

As 2017 wraps up, The State of Things staff goes “behind the glass” to join host Frank Stasio for conversations about the highlights of the year. Some of producer Charlie Shelton-Ormond’s favorite segments include a conversation with activist and community organizer Bree Newsome who removed the Confederate flag from the South Carolina statehouse in 2015.

He also chose a segment with North Carolina filmmaker Patrick Read Johnson about the time Johnson saw a rough cut of the original “Star Wars” in 1977 and a conversation with L.A. McCrae, owner of Black Star Line Brewing Company in Hendersonville, who specializes in sweet beers with brews named after civil rights activists.
 

View a complete list of Charlie Shelton-Ormond’s favorite segments below:
 

 

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
