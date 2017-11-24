Mountain Lions Issues Debut EP ‘Calm Wind, Starry Night’

Singer-songwriter Steven Diaz allows the natural world to both sooth and inspire him. Under the name Mountain Lions, Diaz creates intimate and introspective songs that reflect familiar people and places. In his debut EP “Calm Wind, Starry Night,” Diaz explores motifs of nature and personal identity.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Diaz about the debut EP and shifting from playing in a band to being a solo artist. Diaz also performs live in the studio.

This is a rebroadcast. The story originally aired on August 4, 2017.