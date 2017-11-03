Political Junkie: Mueller’s Indictments, The New Tax Bill And NC’s ‘Special Master

Robert Mueller’s team handed down their first indictments this week in the ongoing investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Former Trump campaign aides Paul Manafort and Rick Gates turned themselves into the FBI and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives released their tax bill Thursday with hopes to pass it through before the end of year. And federal judges reviewing North Carolina’s legislative district maps have ordered an independent “special master” to draw new lines.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in political news.