The State of Things

Comedian Jen Kirkman On Boston, The Election And The Power Of Meditation

Jen Kirkman
Courtesy of Jen Kirkman
Comedian Jen Kirkman in on a new stand-up tour.

When Jen Kirkman started doing stand-up comedy in the late 1990s, she said she enjoyed being able to just sit on a stool and tell funny stories about her life. She has always been willing to share personal anecdotes about a range of topics, including the struggles that come with being a woman in comedy. But her storytelling is not limited to the stage. 

Kirkman is also the author of two memoirs, including the 2013 New York Times bestseller “I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales from a Happy Life Without Kids” (Simon & Schuster/2014). She’s also dabbled in historical, albeit not completely accurate, storytelling as a recurring guest on Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.” In her new stand-up tour, Kirkman opens up about her reaction to the presidential election and what she learned after taking a silent retreat.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kirkman about her getting her start in the Boston comedy scene and the stories that inspired new material for her tour. Kirkman performs in Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Carolina Theatre and in Asheville on Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Orange Peel as a part of her “All New Material, Girl” tour.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJen KirkmanCarolina Theatre
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
