Comedian Jen Kirkman On Boston, The Election And The Power Of Meditation

When Jen Kirkman started doing stand-up comedy in the late 1990s, she said she enjoyed being able to just sit on a stool and tell funny stories about her life. She has always been willing to share personal anecdotes about a range of topics, including the struggles that come with being a woman in comedy. But her storytelling is not limited to the stage.

Kirkman is also the author of two memoirs, including the 2013 New York Times bestseller “I Can Barely Take Care of Myself: Tales from a Happy Life Without Kids” (Simon & Schuster/2014). She’s also dabbled in historical, albeit not completely accurate, storytelling as a recurring guest on Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.” In her new stand-up tour, Kirkman opens up about her reaction to the presidential election and what she learned after taking a silent retreat.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Kirkman about her getting her start in the Boston comedy scene and the stories that inspired new material for her tour. Kirkman performs in Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Carolina Theatre and in Asheville on Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Orange Peel as a part of her “All New Material, Girl” tour.