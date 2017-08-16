Durham Photographer Experiments With Off-The-Cuff Portraits

Photographer Christer Berg has spent the past few years experimenting with the art of portraiture. He started with a series of environmental portraits of individuals around the state, ranging from ballerinas to business people.

He has since compiled those into an exhibit called “People with Purpose.” More recently, Berg started experimenting with more spontaneous images. He traveled around the Triangle with his camera and set up pop-up portrait studios to document everyday people just as they are. Those images comprise a new book, “The Fabric of Raleigh, The Fabric of Durham” (Horse & Buggy Press/2017).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Berg about his photography and artistic process. He also talks with Christina Pelech, hairstylist at Rock Paper Scissors Salon & Gallery, who posed for one of Berg’s portraits. They are also joined by Roylee Duvall, director of Through This Lens, a Durham photo gallery that will display some of Berg’s images from October 20 to November 14.

Berg’s images are currently on view at the Betty Ray McCain Gallery in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh through Sunday, Oct.1.