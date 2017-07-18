Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Politics Roundup: Lawmakers Consider New Voter ID Bill And Eric Holder Visits Raleigh

NC State lawmakers consider new voter ID bill

State lawmakers are considering another voter ID bill that would be brought to voters as a constitutional amendment. In 2013 lawmakers passed a voter ID measure that was deemed unconstitutional last year by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals . 

Meanwhile former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke at the North Carolina Democratic Party’s annual fundraiser Saturday and criticized the impact of gerrymandering in the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest in state politics. 
 

